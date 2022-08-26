Bhuvam Bam on his next OTT project ‘it a light romantic comedy’

Bhuvam Bam has consistently demonstrated his mettle in a variety of undertakings and responsibilities.

He has never shied away from stepping outside of his comfort zone.

Whether it be producing content for social media or working on comedy shows.

Advertisement

Bhuvam Bam has consistently demonstrated his mettle in a variety of undertakings and responsibilities. He has never shied away from stepping outside of his comfort zone. Whether it be producing content for social media or working on comedy shows. According to rumors, Bhuvan has begun production on his third movie as a lead actor for a major OTT platform.

Also Read YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid According to a statement released by his team, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam's...

The project, directed by Rohit Raj, is described as a romantic comedy and is centred on the tale of a newlywed couple. His production company is also behind the untitled project.Bhuvan shared, “It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable. Anyone watching it will always know that one person will be exactly like that person”.

He continued, “The project also gave an opportunity to work with such veteran actors like Atul sir and Rakesh sir. These are the people I grew up watching on screen and now sharing a screen space is like a dream come true. Just being around them is also a huge learning experience for me, not just as an actor but also as a person.”

Also Read Youtuber Bhuvan Bam apologizes for ‘objectifying, humiliating’ women Bhuvan Bam, a YouTuber, and actor, has apologized after a recent video...

Advertisement

In addition to this, Bhuvan is making his OTT debut with Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Taaza Khabar. His first acting role was in the YouTube series Dhindora, which set multiple records and is the only Indian series to surpass half a billion views.