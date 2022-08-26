Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bhuvam Bam on his next OTT project ‘it a light romantic comedy’

Bhuvam Bam on his next OTT project ‘it a light romantic comedy’

Articles
Advertisement
Bhuvam Bam on his next OTT project ‘it a light romantic comedy’

Bhuvan Bam on his next OTT project ‘it a light romantic comedy’

Advertisement
  • Bhuvam Bam has consistently demonstrated his mettle in a variety of undertakings and responsibilities.
  • He has never shied away from stepping outside of his comfort zone.
  • Whether it be producing content for social media or working on comedy shows.
Advertisement

Bhuvam Bam has consistently demonstrated his mettle in a variety of undertakings and responsibilities. He has never shied away from stepping outside of his comfort zone. Whether it be producing content for social media or working on comedy shows. According to rumors, Bhuvan has begun production on his third movie as a lead actor for a major OTT platform.

Also Read

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid
YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid

According to a statement released by his team, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam's...


The project, directed by Rohit Raj, is described as a romantic comedy and is centred on the tale of a newlywed couple. His production company is also behind the untitled project.
Bhuvan shared, “It is a story about a young couple and the banter they share. It is light-hearted, which can be watched by the whole family. The characters are funny and quite relatable. Anyone watching it will always know that one person will be exactly like that person”.

He continued,  “The project also gave an opportunity to work with such veteran actors like Atul sir and Rakesh sir. These are the people I grew up watching on screen and now sharing a screen space is like a dream come true. Just being around them is also a huge learning experience for me, not just as an actor but also as a person.”

Also Read

Youtuber Bhuvan Bam apologizes for ‘objectifying, humiliating’ women
Youtuber Bhuvan Bam apologizes for ‘objectifying, humiliating’ women

Bhuvan Bam, a YouTuber, and actor, has apologized after a recent video...

Advertisement

In addition to this, Bhuvan is making his OTT debut with Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Taaza Khabar. His first acting role was in the YouTube series Dhindora, which set multiple records and is the only Indian series to surpass half a billion views.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story