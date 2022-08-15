Big wins for Ranveer Singh and Shefali Shah, 83 best film at IFFM

The 13th edition of the IFFM began on Friday, August 12 and will conclude on August 30.

Awards night saw big wins for Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 and its star Ranveer Singh.

The two films that had the most nominations failed to win a single award.

Advertisement

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) Awards 2022: Ranveer Singh’s 83, Shefali Shah’s Jalsa, and Mohit Raina’s web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 are among the large victors of the evening.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is in progress as of now. The occasion, held yearly in Australia, praises the India entertainment world by screening the absolute most unmistakable and acclaimed films, TV shows, and web series from the country.

One of the features of the celebration is the honors night, where select honors are given to the best entertainers from Indian film and OTT scene from the earlier year. The current year’s honors night perceived probably the greatest names from the field in a sparkling function held in Melbourne on Sunday.

The thirteenth version of the IFFM started on Friday, August 12 and will finish up on August 30. The in-person occasion closes on August 20, past which the celebration proceeds practically for an additional ten days.

On Sunday, August 14, the celebration’s honors night was held at the Palais Theater.

Facilitated by Rithvik Dhanjiani, the occasion saw huge successes for Kabir Khan’s games show 83 and its star Ranveer Singh, as well as the Prime Video web series Mumbai Diaries 26 and the film Jalsa.

Advertisement

The two movies that had the most designations – Jai Bhim and Gangubai Kathiawadi- – neglected to win a solitary honor.

Winners from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022 awards:

Best Film: 83 Best Director: Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham) and Aparna Sen (The Rapist) Best Actor: Ranveer Singh (83) Advertisement Best Actress: Shefali Shah (Jalsa) Best Series: Mumbai Diaries 26/11 Best Actor in a Series: Mohit Raina (Mumbai Diaries 26/11) Best Actress in a Series: Sakshi Tanwar (Mai) Best Indie Film: Jaggi Best Film from the Subcontinent: Joyland Advertisement Lifetime Achievement Award: Kapil Dev Disruptor in Cinema Award: Vaani Kapoor (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui) Equality in Cinema Award: Jalsa Leadership in Cinema Award: Abhishek Bachchan

Also Read Ayan Mukerji posts BTS pic from Brahmastra sets on his birthday She shared a few photos of herself with him from the sets...

Advertisement