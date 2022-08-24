Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack

Kiccha Sudeep: August 6, debut of Bigg Boss OTT in Kannada
Sonali Phogat, a former Bigg Boss competitor, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, in Goa after suffering a serious heart attack.
According to accounts, the former BJP politician visited Goa while on vacation and reported experiencing chest trouble at a local restaurant there.
“There are no outward injury marks on the body,” Goa Police Chief Jaspal Singh told news outlet PTI, “eliminating any possibility of foul play.”
Jivba Dalvi, a senior police official, continued, “Prime facie, the cause of death is determined as a heart attack, but additional medical testing is on.”
ML Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, expressed remorse in a tweet. He wrote, “Deeply heartbroken to read about Sonali Phogat’s passing.”
Due of her irritable TikTok videos, Sonali quickly gained notoriety and a sizable fan base. She additionally took part in Season 13 of Bigg Boss.
