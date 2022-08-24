Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack

Sonali Phogat, a former Bigg Boss competitor, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, in Goa after suffering a serious heart attack.

Sonali Phogat Bigg Boss participant, passed away on August 23.

She reportedly suffered a heart attack while on vacation in Goa.

The chief minister of Haryana, expressed remorse in a tweet.

Advertisement

Sonali Phogat, a former Bigg Boss competitor, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, in Goa after suffering a serious heart attack.

According to accounts, the former BJP politician visited Goa while on vacation and reported experiencing chest trouble at a local restaurant there.

“There are no outward injury marks on the body,” Goa Police Chief Jaspal Singh told news outlet PTI, “eliminating any possibility of foul play.”

Jivba Dalvi, a senior police official, continued, “Prime facie, the cause of death is determined as a heart attack, but additional medical testing is on.”

ML Khattar, the chief minister of Haryana, expressed remorse in a tweet. He wrote, “Deeply heartbroken to read about Sonali Phogat’s passing.”

Due of her irritable TikTok videos, Sonali quickly gained notoriety and a sizable fan base. She additionally took part in Season 13 of Bigg Boss.

Advertisement

Also Read Kiccha Sudeep: August 6, debut of Bigg Boss OTT in Kannada The first season of Bigg Boss OTT Kannada is all set to...