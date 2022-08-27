Bilal Abbas leaves his fans awestruck with family picture

Bilal Abbas, the hottie, undoubtedly has an endearing demeanor. He is not very active on social media, though. Abbas wants to avoid both the controversy and the spotlight, despite the fact that he is kind and endearing to others.

But only sincerely has he turned into one of Pakistan’s most adored heroes. Recently, a photo of Bilal Abbas and his family has been making the rounds online.

Also Read Bilal Abbas Khan’s big reveal “I Can Never Romance Sajal Aly” Sajal Aly and Bilal Abbas were the main characters in the movie...

Even if he avoids social media and the spotlight, his admirers are still able to learn what is going on in his life.

In the photo, the Pyar Kay Sadqay actor could be seen grinning broadly as he posed for a photo with his brothers. His wife, sister, brother Shahbaz, and his adorably little niece round out the family.

Advertisement

His remarkable acting abilities and humility have helped him establish himself in the business. Because he never engages in cheap publicity stunts to gain notoriety, he has a particular position in the industry and in the hearts of millions of people.