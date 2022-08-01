Billie Eilish shares birthday tribute for Finneas

Billie Eilish shares birthday tributes for Finneas.

She shared throwback images of her brother.

Billie Eilish shares a birthday tribute for Finneas. Throwback images are shared by Eilish in honour of big brother Finneas’ 25th birthday.

Eilish shared sweet throwback photos from their early years in honour of her big brother and writing collaborator Finneas’ birthday.

The Happier Than Ever hitmaker posted photos of the siblings enjoying time outdoors on Instagram.

Eilish wished her best pal a happy birthday in the post’s description. “You give life a sense of value.”

The 20-year-old artist and her brother have worked together on a number of tunes. Finneas has written and produced music for several performers, including his younger sister.

The brother-sister team has received numerous Grammy awards, and they recently created history by winning an Academy Award for their score for the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Previously, the singer gushed about her brother and claimed that he is the reason she is still alive during her acceptance speech at Variety’s Hitmakers brunch.

Four years older than me and my dearest buddy since forever, Finney is my big brother, according to Eilish.

“When I was 13 and he was 17, we started composing music together; he produces everything. The singer said, “He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the world, and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive.

