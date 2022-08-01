Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Billie Eilish shares birthday tributes for Finneas

Billie Eilish shares birthday tributes for Finneas

Articles
Advertisement
Billie Eilish shares birthday tributes for Finneas

Billie Eilish shares birthday tribute for Finneas

Advertisement
  • Billie Eilish shares birthday tributes for Finneas.
  • She shared throwback images of her brother.
  • The 20-year-old artist and her brother have worked together on a number of tunes.
Advertisement

Billie Eilish shares a birthday tribute for Finneas. Throwback images are shared by Eilish in honour of big brother Finneas’ 25th birthday.

Eilish shared sweet throwback photos from their early years in honour of her big brother and writing collaborator Finneas’ birthday.

The Happier Than Ever hitmaker posted photos of the siblings enjoying time outdoors on Instagram.
Eilish wished her best pal a happy birthday in the post’s description.  “You give life a sense of value.”

The 20-year-old artist and her brother have worked together on a number of tunes. Finneas has written and produced music for several performers, including his younger sister.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

The brother-sister team has received numerous Grammy awards, and they recently created history by winning an Academy Award for their score for the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Previously, the singer gushed about her brother and claimed that he is the reason she is still alive during her acceptance speech at Variety’s Hitmakers brunch.

Advertisement

Four years older than me and my dearest buddy since forever, Finney is my big brother, according to Eilish.

“When I was 13 and he was 17, we started composing music together; he produces everything. The singer said, “He’s the only reason I’m anywhere in the world, and he’s probably the only reason I’m alive.

Also Read

Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in recording studio
Billie Eilish doesn’t like being in recording studio

Billie Eilish doesn't like being in a recording studio. The 20-year-old pop...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was "hopeless" and considered a life without acting
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story