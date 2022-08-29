Advertisement
  • Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover expecting their first child together.
  • The couple are hoping for a baby girl.
  • Bipasha has been advised not to do much since becoming pregnant. She will return to work as soon as she gives birth.
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced that they are expecting their first child together on 16 August.

One of Bollywood’s most adored power couples, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover consistently give us romance goals.

The couple is currently living their best chapter of their lives as they prepare to become parents.

When Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover revealed on their social media accounts on August 16 that they are expecting their first child together, the internet was rocked.

Now, the actress stated that they are hoping to have a baby girl in a recent interview and talked about entering a new period of her life shortly.

Bipasha said that she and Karan were clear from the beginning that they wanted a baby. “I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby,” she said.

Additionally, Bipasha claimed that her daily routine had changed and that she had been advised not to do much since becoming pregnant.

She claimed that although she is not physically active while pregnant, she is cognitively busy due to her constant multitasking.

Because she is a very active person, Bipasha admitted that at first it was difficult for her to slow down. However, she is acting in her child’s best interests and making the necessary modifications to her lifestyle. She continued by saying that as soon as she gives birth and adjusts to being a new mother, she will return to work.

