Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Birthday of Aditya Narayan: Photos of him and his daughter

Birthday of Aditya Narayan: Photos of him and his daughter

Articles
Advertisement
Birthday of Aditya Narayan: Photos of him and his daughter

Birthday of Aditya Narayan: Photos of him and his daughter

Advertisement
  • Aditya was born to Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan on 6th August 1987.
  • Started his career as a child actor in films such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, and Rangeela.
  • Aditya got married in an intimate ceremony to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal.
Advertisement

Well known singer Aditya Narayan praises his birthday today, sixth August. The star was brought into the world to prestigious vocalists Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan on sixth August 1987.

Aditya needs no presentation as he has proactively cut a unique corner in the hearts of the majority with his musical voice.

He ventured into the showbiz world at an extremely young age and featured in various movies as a kid entertainer like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, and Rangeela.

He has a long fruitful history in the business and has conveyed a portion of the superhit tunes to the majority.

Aside from singing, Aditya is likewise known for his immaculate facilitating abilities and has been a host for the vast majority famous shows on Television.

He demonstrated his facilitating ability in a few unscripted TV dramas, for example, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (series), X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, Superstar Singer 2, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat.

Advertisement

Talking about his own life, Aditya got hitched in a close function to his long-lasting sweetheart Shweta Agarwal.

The couple secured the bunch on 1 December 2020 and was gone to by close loved ones. Aditya and Shweta were honored with a child young lady on 24th February 2022 and named her Tvisha.

Aditya and Shweta are happy to the point bursting since they have embraced being a parent. The vocalist’s joy is unbounded as he values each and every second with his girl.

Aditya has a few times demonstrated that he is a hovering father and never bombs an opportunity to invest some quality energy with his beloved newborn in the midst of his furious timetable.

Here are 5 pictures of Aditya with his daughter Tvisha for his birthday:

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Aditya Narayan Jha (@adityanarayanofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tvisha Narayan Jha (@tvishanarayanjha)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Tvisha Narayan Jha (@tvishanarayanjha)

Advertisement

Also Read

When Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi, what kept her going?
When Janhvi Kapoor lost her mother Sridevi, what kept her going?

Janhvi Kapoor's film. Jerry opened to incredible surveys after delivery. In a...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was
Julia Garner acknowledges that she was "hopeless" and considered a life without acting
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the
Prince Harry needs to take responsibility for the "stress" he's caused Royals
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Mansha Pasha share Valentine's dinner pictures with Jibran Nasir
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Diane Keaton wishes valentine to all her co-star in movies
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Syra Yousuf song 'Ghazab Kuriye' going viral on internet
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
Emily Ratajkowski shares a cute new photo of son Sylvester
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story