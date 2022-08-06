Birthday of Aditya Narayan: Photos of him and his daughter

Aditya was born to Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan on 6th August 1987.

Started his career as a child actor in films such as Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, and Rangeela.

Aditya got married in an intimate ceremony to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal.

Well known singer Aditya Narayan praises his birthday today, sixth August. The star was brought into the world to prestigious vocalists Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan on sixth August 1987.

Aditya needs no presentation as he has proactively cut a unique corner in the hearts of the majority with his musical voice.

He ventured into the showbiz world at an extremely young age and featured in various movies as a kid entertainer like Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes, and Rangeela.

He has a long fruitful history in the business and has conveyed a portion of the superhit tunes to the majority.

Aside from singing, Aditya is likewise known for his immaculate facilitating abilities and has been a host for the vast majority famous shows on Television.

He demonstrated his facilitating ability in a few unscripted TV dramas, for example, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge (series), X Factor India, Entertainment Ki Raat, Rising Star 3, Kitchen Champion, Indian Idol 11, Indian Idol 12, Superstar Singer 2, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa: Sapnon Ki Shuruwaat.

Talking about his own life, Aditya got hitched in a close function to his long-lasting sweetheart Shweta Agarwal.

The couple secured the bunch on 1 December 2020 and was gone to by close loved ones. Aditya and Shweta were honored with a child young lady on 24th February 2022 and named her Tvisha.

Aditya and Shweta are happy to the point bursting since they have embraced being a parent. The vocalist’s joy is unbounded as he values each and every second with his girl.

Aditya has a few times demonstrated that he is a hovering father and never bombs an opportunity to invest some quality energy with his beloved newborn in the midst of his furious timetable.

Here are 5 pictures of Aditya with his daughter Tvisha for his birthday:

