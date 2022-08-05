Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Birthday of Meghan Markle once again rises question about her actual age
Birthday of Meghan Markle once again rises question about her actual age

Birthday of Meghan Markle once again rises question about her actual age

Articles
Advertisement
Birthday of Meghan Markle once again rises question about her actual age

Meghan Markle

Advertisement
  • Markle turned 41 on August 4.
  • Many British royals greeted her.
  • Her birthday once again sparked her age concerns.
Advertisement

On Thursday, thousands of people, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, sent birthday greetings to the bride of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle.

Duchess of Sussex’s 41st birthday was spent with her husband and two children.

However, her birthday once again sparked a dispute about her age among royal admirers in the United Kingdom, who did not appreciate Kate and William’s birthday greeting to the former American actress.

On Twitter, senior journalist Richard Eden criticised royal correspondent and Meghan’s friend Omid Scobie. “Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex who is 41 today or as Omid Scobie would put it, 31.”

Responding to his tweet a user wrote, “I swear she doesn’t look a day over 44.”

Many in the United Kingdom believe that the Duchess of Sussex conceals her true age and is significantly older than Prince Harry.

Also Read

Fans find Kate Middleton wishing Meghan Markle unnecessary
Fans find Kate Middleton wishing Meghan Markle unnecessary

Kate and William were not willing to wish Meghan on her birthday....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Salman Khan's dance in the song Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Salman Khan's dance in the song Naiyo Lagda from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
David Beckham posts sweet flashback photo with his wife Victoria
David Beckham posts sweet flashback photo with his wife Victoria
Ram Charan grooves to Akshay Kumar's song ‘Main Khiladi’
Ram Charan grooves to Akshay Kumar's song ‘Main Khiladi’
 Kanye West's antisemitic rants, Rihanna still backs him
 Kanye West's antisemitic rants, Rihanna still backs him
Hruta Durgule on her first Valentine's Day after getting married
Hruta Durgule on her first Valentine's Day after getting married
Rihanna is glad that her son will have a sibling in summer
Rihanna is glad that her son will have a sibling in summer
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story