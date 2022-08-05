Birthday of Meghan Markle once again rises question about her actual age

Markle turned 41 on August 4.

Many British royals greeted her.

Her birthday once again sparked her age concerns.

Advertisement

On Thursday, thousands of people, including Prince William and Kate Middleton, sent birthday greetings to the bride of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle.

Duchess of Sussex’s 41st birthday was spent with her husband and two children.

However, her birthday once again sparked a dispute about her age among royal admirers in the United Kingdom, who did not appreciate Kate and William’s birthday greeting to the former American actress.

On Twitter, senior journalist Richard Eden criticised royal correspondent and Meghan’s friend Omid Scobie. “Happy birthday to the Duchess of Sussex who is 41 today or as Omid Scobie would put it, 31.”

Happy birthday 🎂 to the Duchess of Sussex, who’s 41 today, or as Omid Scobie would put it, 31. #MeghanMarkle Advertisement — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) August 4, 2022

Responding to his tweet a user wrote, “I swear she doesn’t look a day over 44.”

Many in the United Kingdom believe that the Duchess of Sussex conceals her true age and is significantly older than Prince Harry.

Also Read Fans find Kate Middleton wishing Meghan Markle unnecessary Kate and William were not willing to wish Meghan on her birthday....