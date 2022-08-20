BLACKPINK became top hashtag trend as group reveals new song “Pink Venom”

BLACKPINK reveals new song “Pink Venom”

Music video has been viewed by more than 70 million people.

Group will perform for about 1.5 million fans.

BLACKPINK became the top hashtag trend following the release of the new song “Pink Venom” on Friday. Within a few hours of the song’s YouTube debut, the music video has been viewed by more than 70 million people.

In advance of a nine-month world tour, they release “Pink Venom,” their first single in two years. More than 130 million people have watched the teaser for the hip-hop song’s music video, which will be released next month as the lead single from the group’s new album.

Since making their debut in South Korea in 2016, Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa have become a worldwide hit. They have worked with celebrities including Lady Gaga, Cardi B, and Dua Lipa.

Although the group members have recently concentrated more on solo releases, some of their songs, like “Kill This Love,” have amassed more than a billion YouTube views.

“Since this is our long-awaited return, we wanted to express who we are. Thus, we combined the seemingly incompatible words “Pink” and “Venom,” which are sure to make you think of us “Jennie stated at a press conference.

The music video for the song, which incorporates traditional Korean instruments, is the most expensive one that the band’s management company, YG Entertainment (122870.KQ), has ever created.

The group’s upcoming album, Born Pink, which is scheduled to be released on September 16 presold more than 1.5 million copies in a week.

We put a lot of preparation into the new song so that our fans and audiences would appreciate it rather than focusing on breaking records, but Rose acknowledged that they would be really grateful if they were able to do so.

Beginning in October and continuing through at least 26 locations through the end of June, group will perform for about 1.5 million fans.

