  • BLACKPINK icon Lisa won ‘Best K-Pop’ award at VMAs 2022.
  • VMAs were held on Sunday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.
  • The prize was given to the Crossing Field singer for her successful solo album LALISA.
BLACKPINK icon Lisa won ‘Best K-Pop’ award at VMAs 2022. BLACKPINK member Lisa is thankful to  YG Entertainment and BLINKS as she was appreciated at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

At the VMAs held on Sunday at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, the 25-year-old South Korean icon was presented with the trophy for “Best K-Pop. “The prize was given to the Crossing Field singer for her successful solo album LALISA.

She praised BLINKS, YG Entertainment, and producer Teddy during her winning speech. For their PUBG collaboration Ready For Love, BLACKPINK also took home the prize for “Best Metaverse Performance.”

For those who are unfamiliar, the MTV Video Music Awards are a ceremony held by the cable network MTV to recognize the best in the music video industry across a number of categories.

