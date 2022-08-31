Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V
BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V

BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V

Articles
Advertisement
BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V

BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V

Advertisement
  • BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V.
  • The single performer responded with an expression of irritation.
  • She was sick to death of the media’s constant speculating about her personal life.
Advertisement

BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V. As per details, in a recent award show, BLACKPINK’s Jennie voiced her opposition to dating rumours involving BTS member V.

On Sunday, August 28, at the MTV 2022 VMAs, a video of a starlet went viral. When a fan in the audience began shouting Taehyung’s name and inquiring about her claimed relationship with the BTS Idol, BLINKS managed to capture Jennie’s anxiety on camera.

The single performer responded with an expression of irritation, implying that she was sick to death of the media’s constant speculating about her personal life.

For those who don’t know, the popular South Korean girl group on the VMAs gained attention after putting on an amazing performance on their current single “Pink Venom.”

Lisa from the group won the KPOP category’s top prize as well.

Also Read

BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs
BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs

BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen all won many awards BLACKPINK showed up on...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story