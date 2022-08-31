BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V

BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V.

The single performer responded with an expression of irritation.

She was sick to death of the media’s constant speculating about her personal life.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK star Jennie expresses her disapproval of dating rumours with BTS V. As per details, in a recent award show, BLACKPINK’s Jennie voiced her opposition to dating rumours involving BTS member V.

On Sunday, August 28, at the MTV 2022 VMAs, a video of a starlet went viral. When a fan in the audience began shouting Taehyung’s name and inquiring about her claimed relationship with the BTS Idol, BLINKS managed to capture Jennie’s anxiety on camera.

The single performer responded with an expression of irritation, implying that she was sick to death of the media’s constant speculating about her personal life.

For those who don’t know, the popular South Korean girl group on the VMAs gained attention after putting on an amazing performance on their current single “Pink Venom.”

Lisa from the group won the KPOP category’s top prize as well.

Also Read BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN win big at MTV VMAs BTS, BLACKPINK, and Seventeen all won many awards BLACKPINK showed up on...