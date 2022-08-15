BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet, KBR Institute revealed this month’s rankings.

BLACKPINK’s new album Born Pink is set to make waves
BlackPink is getting ready to kick off its comeback with the release...
BLACKPINK, TWICE, Red Velvet, the Korean Business Research Institute has released this month’s brand reputation rankings, much to the joy of fans.
BLACKPINK ranked first among all girl groups this month for a third consecutive month.
Using enormous volumes of data gathered between July 14 and August 14, the rankings have been created.
It is based on an examination of various female groups’ consumer behaviour, media coverage, and other aspects.
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa of YG Entertainment’s girl group BLACKPINK placed first overall with a significant gain of 103.34 percent, and as of right now, BLACKPINK records have a brand reputation score of 6,372,130.
The girl group is presently preparing for their eagerly anticipated comeback.
Girls’ Generation has moved up to a second place with a brand reputation index of 4,693,611, a rise of 84.01 percent in their score from the previous month.
TWICE, on the other hand, rose to the third position for the month with a brand reputation index of 3,355,608, a 23.83 percent improvement over their July score.
Check out the bands that made the Top 10 for the month of August as well.
