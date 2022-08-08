Advertisement
BLACKPINK world tour schedule announced

K-Pop BLACKPINK will embark on world tour starting Oct 15 – Instagram

On August 8, a Japanese entertainment firm posted information on the BLACKPINK BORN PINK globe tour on their official Twitter account using a screenshot of the itinerary.

According to the plan that has been made public, BLACKPINK’s most recent globe tour will include some unique pit breaks.

Beginning on October 15, 2022, in Seoul, the band’s BORN PINK tour will go through June 21, 2023, in Auckland, New Zealand.

The group’s anticipated comeback was already confirmed by the firm, and it is scheduled for August 19.

The pre-released song Pink Venom’s music video and an audio source are likely to be posted on YouTube and other domestic and foreign music websites by the band.

According to a representative of a Japanese entertainment firm, Pink Venom is the combination of two words: the colour that represents the band and the term poison.

