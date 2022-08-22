BLACKPINK’s World Tour ticket bundles generate discussion

Advertisement
  • BLACKPINK’s ticket packages for ‘World Tour, Born Pink’ has become a hot topic among K-netizens
  • A netizen posted the various ticket pricing for the show, including the little waves into benefits packages,
  • blink standard package, blink plus package, and platinum pink package.
BLACKPINK’s ticket packages for ‘World Tour, Born Pink’ has become a hot topic among K-netizens, with many fuming over the varied price tags.

A netizen posted the various ticket pricing for the show, including the little waves into benefits packages, blink standard package, blink plus package, and platinum pink package.

The ticket for the blink basic package costs USD 115, while the ticket for the blink plus package costs USD 132 and the platinum pink package costs USD 198.

Each package is assigned to a different region of the world, with the platinum pink package being nearest to the stage, allowing fans to be seated closer to their favourite performers.

According to Allkpop, fans reacting the price of tickets, took to Twitter, “Wow, it’s even more expensive than some Billboard singer’s Korea concert. It’s this expensive to see a Korean in concert in Korea? YG is too much.” (sic)

And on the other hand, some fans supported the girls and wrote, “If you don’t like it, then just don’t go. If there is demand, the price of supply skyrockets. Is this something we need to be complaining about?”

