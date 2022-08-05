BLACKPINK Jennie hurt while filming ‘The Idol’

Chelsea Fuji, a Japanese dancer, recently posted on her Instagram about BLACKPINK Jennie’s injury.

Jenny, the BLACKPINK singer, has her fans worried!

Chelsea Fuji, a Japanese dancer, recently posted on her private Instagram account about BLACKPINK Jennie’s injury.

Fuji took to Instagram on August 4 to express her thoughts on working with BLACKPINK’s Jennie as her double and other members of the cast.

She mentioned that the idol is making a comeback despite a hectic work schedule and filming for the upcoming HBO series The Idol.

Soon after the post was shared, BLACKPINK’s fans, also known as BLINKS, rushed to show their support and concern for Jennie’s health, as she had previously suffered injuries from which she was recovering.

“GET WELL SOON JENNIE,” started making rounds on social media as fans wrote heartfelt messages for the singer.

Jenni had initially shared her thoughts about the show and the reasons she chose to become a part of it.

She mentioned, “The Idol teaser is finally coming out, so we can talk about it. I can’t give you many spoilers yet but it was a fun experience and a new challenge for me.”

The Idol is an upcoming American drama series for HBO, created by Abel ‘The Weekend’ Tesfaye, Reza Fahim, and Sam Levinso

