BLACKPINK’s new album Born Pink is set to make waves

  •  BlackPink is getting ready to kick off its comeback with the release of their album Born Pink
  •  the girl band also disclosed the date when the new track Pink Venom will be made available, which is August 19th.
  • Since it was first made available online, the teaser has been viewed more than 20 million times since then.
BLACKPINK has resurfaced with a brand new studio album.

Now, the K-Pop girlband is getting ready to kick off its comeback with the release of their new album Born Pink on September 16th.

In addition to the statement, the girl band also disclosed the date when the new track Pink Venom will be made available, which is August 19th.

The release of this album has been eagerly anticipated by fans for the past two years.

Since it was first made available online, the teaser has been viewed more than 20 million times since then.

Over the course of their career as popular K-Pop performers, the girl group has performed in front of sold-out venues and collaborated with internationally renowned musicians such as Lady Gaga and Cardi B.

