Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ hits another milestone on the US iTunes
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ hits another milestone on the US iTunes

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ hits another milestone on the US iTunes

Articles
Advertisement
BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ hits another milestone on the US iTunes

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ hits another milestone on the US iTunes

Advertisement
  • BLACKPINK’s mega-hit Pink Venom is achieving new milestones across the world
  • The World Music Awards revealed BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom achievement on their official Twitter account on August 21.
  • According to an announcement made by World Music Awards, the popular South Korean female quartet is currently No. 1 on the iTunes charts
Advertisement

BLACKPINK’s mega-hit Pink Venom is achieving new milestones across the world with its spectacular and power-packed music video.

The World Music Awards revealed BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom achievement on their official Twitter account on August 21.

According to an announcement made by World Music Awards, the popular South Korean female quartet is currently No. 1 on the iTunes charts in the United States for the second consecutive week.

In at least 73 regions, the new solo track has topped the US iTunes Top Songs chart.

 

According to YG Entertainment, the band’s upcoming album Born Pink experienced tremendous pre-order sales of over 1.5 million in one week, as reported by The Korea Herald.

Additionally, it is anticipated that album sales may surpass the 3 million level.

The pre-released solo single Pink Venom will be featured on the group’s forthcoming album Born Pink, which is set for release on September 16, 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

BLACKPINK became top hashtag trend as group reveals new song “Pink Venom”
BLACKPINK became top hashtag trend as group reveals new song “Pink Venom”

BLACKPINK reveals new song "Pink Venom" Music video has been viewed by...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story