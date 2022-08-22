BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ hits another milestone on the US iTunes

BLACKPINK’s mega-hit Pink Venom is achieving new milestones across the world with its spectacular and power-packed music video.

The World Music Awards revealed BLACKPINK’s Pink Venom achievement on their official Twitter account on August 21.

According to an announcement made by World Music Awards, the popular South Korean female quartet is currently No. 1 on the iTunes charts in the United States for the second consecutive week.

In at least 73 regions, the new solo track has topped the US iTunes Top Songs chart.

Advertisement #BLACKPINK‘s #PINKVENOM scores a 2nd day atop the #Worldwide & #EuropeaniTunesSongChart & is #1 on #USiTunes after gong to #1 in 73 countries, the K-Pop Female Song with the most #1’s in it’s first 24 hours of release!💪🥇🌎&🌍🎵🎶📈✖️2️⃣❤️‍🔥👑👑👑👑🖤💗 @BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/wnSsmQkgSc — World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) August 20, 2022

According to YG Entertainment, the band’s upcoming album Born Pink experienced tremendous pre-order sales of over 1.5 million in one week, as reported by The Korea Herald.

Additionally, it is anticipated that album sales may surpass the 3 million level.

The pre-released solo single Pink Venom will be featured on the group’s forthcoming album Born Pink, which is set for release on September 16, 2022.

