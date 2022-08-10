Blake Lively angered when Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham FC with Rob McElhenney

Ryan Reynolds admits that his wife Blake Lively was outraged when he told her that he and actor Rob McElhenney had purchased the Welsh football team Wrexham FC.

In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Deadpool’s 45-year-old star remarked, ‘I remember seeing the Gossip Girl alum, saying, “I have bad news and I have really bad news. I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth tier national football league in Wales.”

Admitting that her reaction was negative, he informed the guest host McElhenney, ‘We are still working through that one.’

Ryan disclosed that he initially met Rob by sliding into his direct messages, and the relationship developed from there.

Ryan also revealed that he wasn’t much of a soccer fan when he initially owned the club, but that he has since developed a passion for the sport.

Advertisement

‘I understand the absolutely gorgeous disaster, slow motion train wreck that is the sport of football,’ Ryan said. ‘I’m obsessed now.’