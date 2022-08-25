Blake Lively hilariously told off Ryan Reynolds’ fans

One of Hollywood’s most adored couples is Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Known for their great sense of humor, the couple is always up for a comical challenge when it comes to making fun of one another.

The two have frequently discussed their friendship and relationship throughout the years, stating that they are each other’s best friends.

In celebration of Blake Lively’s 35th birthday, we reminisce about the time when the Gossip Girl alum publicly confessed her love for Ryan and even displayed her possessive side toward him.

Blake gave one of the most memorable acceptance speeches after winning Favorite Dramatic Movie Actress for her work in In The Shallows in 2017.

Speaking about Reynolds, she said, “Thank you to my husband, who is everything to me.” After fans began screaming from the audience after her mention of Ryan’s name, Blake jokingly warned them saying, “You can’t have him, he’s mine!”