Bollywood’s most dark secrets are revealed by Vivek Agnihotri

Movie producer Vivek Agnihotri as of late responded to Anurag Kashyap’s remark on The Kashmir Files’ Oscars selection.
What’s more, presently, Vivek posted a long note on Twitter and named it ‘Bollywood An inside story’.
Vivek, stated, “I have now spent enough years in Bollywood to understand how it works. What you see is not Bollywood. Real Bollywood is found in its dark alleys.
Its underbelly is so dark that it’s impossible for a common man to fathom.
Let’s understand it: In these dark alleys, you can find shattered dreams, trampled dreams, buried dreams. If Bollywood is a meuseum of tale nt, then it’s also a cemetery of talent. It’s not about rejection. Anyone who comes here, knows that rejection is part of the deal.”
The letter proceeds, “It’s the humiliation & exploitation which shatters tender dreams, hopes and belief in any kind of humanity. One can survive without food but to live without respect, self-worth and hope is impossible.
No middle-class youngster grows up ever imagining to be in that situation. It hits so hard that instead of putting up a fight, one gives up. Lucky are those who go back home.
Who stay on, break apart. Those who find some success but not the real one, get into drugs, alcohol and all kind of life-damaging stuff.
Now they need money. So, they get introduced to all kinds of funny money. Some success is the most dangerous one.
You are in showbiz without any income and power. You have to look like a star, party like a star, PR like a star but you aren’t a star”
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) August 21, 2022
