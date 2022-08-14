Sridevi’s birthday was on (August 13).

Her husband Boney Kapoor shared an unseen throwback picture with his late wife Sridevi.

Jhanvi wrote, “Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday”.

Boney Kapoor on Saturday shared an unseen throwback picture with his late wife Sridevi on her birth anniversary.

When legendary actress Sridevi passed away in February 2018 in Dubai, the fans of her was in grief.

She was the first real female superstar in the Hindi cinema business and the picture of beauty. She captured the hearts of millions with her flawless acting and dancing abilities.

Sridevi’s birthday is today (August 13), and her husband Boney Kapoor has sent a touching message on Instagram.

He posted a secret photo of himself and his deceased wife along with the message “Happy birthday jaan,” a cake, and several heart-shaped emojis.

The pleasant photograph shows the pair posing while they are on vacation in a lovely setting. Boney can be seen eating at a table while being hugged by Sridevi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor also shared an unseen throwback picture with her mom Sridevi. She wrote alongwith the post, “Happy birthday Mumma i miss you more and more everyday. I love u forever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Khushi Kapoor too shared a picture with late actress Sridevi on Instagram Stories.

For those who are unaware, Sridevi wed Boney Kapoor in 1996. Boney Kapoor remembered that he first met Sridevi in the 1970s while she was filming a Tamil movie in an old interview.

They later talked while she and Anil Kapoor were filming Mr. India.

Boney revealed in an interview with Filmfare that he and Sridevi got married in June 1996, but it became public in January 1997. He said, “We went through our own turmoil as we had our individual situations to face, she had her family and I had mine . But we had each other for comfort. We supported each other and dealt with it with a sense of calm. Sri conducted herself with dignity.”