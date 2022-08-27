Advertisement
Boys Over Flowers got lil reunion as two cast members reunited

  • Boys Over Flowers got a Lil reunion as two cast members reunited.
  • The cast’s reunion sparked rumours of a prospective reunion on the internet.
  • Lee Min Jung and Kim Bum attended a gathering for the prestigious brand Montblanc, and Lee Min Jung posted an Instagram photo of the two of them together.
Boys Over Flowers unquestionably helped K-dramas become popular all over the world, and the cast’s reunion sparked rumours of a prospective reunion on the internet.

The cast has occasionally been spotted interacting since the show’s debut over 13 years ago, according to the reports.
On August 25, Lee Min Jung and Kim Bum attended a gathering for the prestigious brand Montblanc, and Lee Min Jung posted an Instagram photo of the two of them together.

“Met F4 (Kim bum’s character name) at a Montblanc event,” was the caption for the photo.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MJ (@216jung)

It’s been a long, Ha Jae Kyung (referring to her character name), said Kim Bum.

The whole cast of Boys Over Flowers is expected to reunite as the show approaches its 13th anniversary.

