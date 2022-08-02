Brad Pitt admits that despite his best efforts, he occasionally loses his anger

Brad Pitt related to his character in Bullet Train

The Hollywood actor opened up about his anger issues during an interview with Australian morning programme Sunrise

Brad Pitt said that he occasionally loses his temper despite his best efforts to keep it under control since he is a “very laid-back guy.”

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor opened up about his anger issues during an interview with Australian morning programme Sunrise, claiming that he can identify with his character Ladybug’s propensity for becoming upset.

“[Ladybug is] trying really hard [to relax]. He’s such a chump. He just can’t get out of his own way and it just makes me laugh,” the 58-year-old superstar said on the show.

The ex-husband of Angelina Jolie was then asked whether he is a “Zen-guy” to which Pitt responded, “Listen, I can be all things.”

“I mean, I’m pretty laid-back but I can lose it and lose my (expletive), and I can certainly step in (expletive) and put my foot in my mouth,” Pitt confessed

“So, [the film is] just making fun of all of that, where the big laugh is,” the actor added.

Three years after his divorce from Jolie, Pitt previously opened up about his struggles with anger in an interview with Interview Magazine.

“I lose it at times. I get sucked into something, and I can lose it. I take my hands off the wheel… I’m human,” Pitt said.

“I’m realising, as a real act of forgiveness for myself for all the choices that I’ve made that I’m not proud of, that I value those missteps, because they led to some wisdom, which led to something else,” Pitt added.

The promotion for Pitt’s action comedy, which also has Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Bad Bunny, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in key parts, is currently in full swing.

