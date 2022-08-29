Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski trying to be better couple than Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Advertisement
Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski

  • Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly dating in secret.
  • The supermodel ended her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month.
  • Reports revealed that Pitt was “crushing on Emily” at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.
According to a new report, Hollywood’s handsome actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski are dating in secret.

Following rumours that they are “secretly dating,” the two well-liked celebs appear to have usurped Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as Hollywood’s golden pair.

Ratajkowski, who ended her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month due to infidelity suspicions, appears to have taken the chance to establish a new relationship with Pitt, according to reports.

An insider revealed, “Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.” They were not in a private area or doing anything similar, but they did converse with others around.

