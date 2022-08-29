Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski trying to be better couple than Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski are reportedly dating in secret.

The supermodel ended her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month.

Reports revealed that Pitt was “crushing on Emily” at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Advertisement

According to a new report, Hollywood’s handsome actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski are dating in secret.

Following rumours that they are “secretly dating,” the two well-liked celebs appear to have usurped Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez as Hollywood’s golden pair.

Ratajkowski, who ended her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard last month due to infidelity suspicions, appears to have taken the chance to establish a new relationship with Pitt, according to reports.

An insider revealed, “Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party.” They were not in a private area or doing anything similar, but they did converse with others around.

Also Read Channing Tatum’s post about Brad Pitt’s “Bullet Train” left fans confused Channing Tatum's post about Brad Pitt's "Bullet Train" left fans confused. To...