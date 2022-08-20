Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolies’s documents with FBI do not have much data

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolies’ documents with the FBI do not have much data.

Records from the complaint file that Angelina Jolie filed anonymously at the beginning of the year were made public.

Actress told the FBI in 2016 that her then-husband Pitt had pushed her into a private plane while intoxicated, upsetting their six kids greatly.

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolies’ documents with FBI files do not have much information regarding the incident between them, as confirmed by sources.

This week, the records from the complaint file that Angelina Jolie filed anonymously at the beginning of the year were made public. The court documents included pictures of the mother-of-bruises six’s and explicit descriptions of the couple’s 2016 dispute.

Pitt, however, was not charged with abuse as a result of the investigation’s failure.

They have examined all available information, and the statute of limitations has long since expired. This information is not novel. They took into account all of Angelina’s allegations at the time and decided not to file any charges, according to a source close to Pitt.

“The FBI conducted a comprehensive investigation into the incident; there is no likelihood that they will reopen the case. It’s all part of a deliberate campaign to discredit Brad.

The Oscar actress, 47, told the FBI in 2016 that her then-husband Pitt, 58, had pushed her into a private plane while intoxicated, upsetting their six kids greatly.

