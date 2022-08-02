Brad Pitt attended the premiere of his new film Bullet Train in Los Angeles.

The 58-year-old caught attention on the red carpet for his eye-catching outfit.

Recently told GQ that he considers himself to be in “this last semester or trimester”.

The 58-year-old Hollywood icon attended the film’s premiere in Los Angeles and posed for photos while donning an eye-catching green suit.

The actor stopped for photographers and completed his ensemble by donning a teal knit top underneath his lime green coat and bright yellow and maroon Adidas sneakers.

He was astonished by the line of questions when asked by reporters if the movie would be his last.

The question arose after he mentioned being in “this last semester or trimester” of his career in a recent interview with GQ.

In the piece, the Academy Award winner is quoted as saying: “I consider myself on my last leg. This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?”

However, in his latest comments from the red carpet at LA’s at Regency Village Theatre, he clarified: “No, I mean…I really have to work on my phrasing.

“I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I I spend those last things however they may be.”

When asked to add more detail on those specifics, he said: “I’ve never been a five year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way.”

Recently, Brad has been travelling extensively for the movie’s international premieres.

He previously travelled on a three-city promotional tour, stopping in Paris, Berlin, and London.

The Fight Club star plays Ladybug in the new movie, which is based on the 2010 novel Maria Beetle. Ladybug is an unfortunate assassin who is desperate to do his job in peace after a number of gigs have proven to be too dramatic.