Brad Pitt faces criticism for ‘exploding’ on his kids mid-air in a private jet.

This side-by-side comparison was provided by Maureen Callahan of the New York Post.

Pitt throw Jolie around like a rag doll when she tried to step in.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt has come under fire for ‘terrorizing’ his son Maddox and the other children on an aeroplane.

This side-by-side comparison was provided by Maureen Callahan of the New York Post.

She described how Brad, Angelina, and their six children met on the plane and accused the actor of “exploding every half hour” after binge drinking.

“It’s safe to think they all witnessed Pitt lunge at son Maddox, as Jolie describes here, that they saw Pitt throw Jolie around like a rag doll when she tried to step in, and that they heard Pitt call her a [expletive], ” she wrote. That as Pitt drank and tortured the kids, they could all see and hear him stalk up and down the aisle, blowing up around every half-hour.

But “affable Brad Pitt, who received a standing ovation at the Golden Globes a few months later — Hollywood showing all their support, the media following suit, as did tabloids and Twitter, everyone blindly believing there was no way, no possible way, Pitt could have done anything like this,” the author writes.

She said, “Maybe we’re starting to wonder whether Brad Pitt hasn’t given us the best performance of his life over the past six years.”

Advertisement

Also Read Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's alleged 2016 aircraft fight are emerging after...