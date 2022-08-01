Brad Pitt is “eager” to learn more about Formula 1 from Lewis Hamilton for a sports movie

Before the big racing movie, Brad Pitt reportedly interviewed Lewis Hamilton about the motorsports.

As he prepares for his future sports film, Brad Pitt is apparently “eager” to learn everything there is to know about Formula 1.

“It’s perfect. They’re all so up for it,” the source shared.

After accepting an offer to serve as a consultant on the set of the untitled movie, the famous Mercedes driver was asked about the racing by the Bullet Train actor.

The seven-time world champion is also a member of the Joseph Konsinski-directed film’s production team, which also includes Chad Omam, Jerry Bruckheimer, Plan B Entertainment, and Konsinski.

“This is one of those films where everything just seems to be in the right place at the right time,” an insider told the The Sun.

“F1 is obviously huge, but Brad is totally the right man for this role. Joseph couldn’t be hotter at the moment thanks to the new Top Gun movie and Lewis is excited at the thought of a new experience,” the source added.

A seasoned racing driver (played by Brad Pitt) who comes out of retirement to train a bright young novice will be the central character of the future film.