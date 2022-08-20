Brad Pitt is under fire for terrorising his kids & Angelina Jolie.

Jolie and Aniston have been compared in this accusation.

Pitt drank and tortured the kids, they were all able to see and hear him stalk up and down the aisle.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt threw Angelina Jolie around like a rag doll’ on a flight from France to Los Angeles, he is under fire for terrorizing their children and Angelina.

According to the reports, Jolie and Aniston have been compared in this accusation. She described how Brad, Angelina, and their six children met on the plane.

She began by responding to the claim and added, “When Jolie came out of the bathroom, she claims her kids asked her if she was OK. Jolie claims that Pitt shoved her as she knelt down to hug the couple while shouting, “No, mommy’s not OK. The family she is wrecking. She is insane.

“All six of their children were witnesses, as were boarding personnel,” she continued. It’s plausible to infer that everyone there witnessed Pitt lunge at Maddox, as Jolie claims, that they all witnessed Pitt throw Jolie around like a rag doll when she tried to step in, and that they all overheard Pitt calling Jolie an expletive.

That as Pitt drank and tortured the kids, they were all able to see and hear him stalk up and down the aisle, blowing up around every half-hour.

Also Read Brad Pitt looks calm & cool amid a bombshell FBI claim Brad Pitt looks calm & cool amid a bombshell FBI claim. Brad...