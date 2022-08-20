Brad Pitt looks calm & cool amid a bombshell FBI claim.

Brad and co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson were spotted Friday in South Korea for the promotion of their most recent action movie.

Pitt wore a bright powder pink suit.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt appears composed and collected despite a shocking FBI allegation.

When the 58-year-old Fury actor and co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson were spotted Friday in South Korea for the promotion of their most recent action movie, they both seemed to be in a good mood.

In Seoul, the nation’s capital, where a red carpet event was being staged in honor of the new film Bullet Train, the Hollywood celebrities delighted a raucous throng.

Pitt wore a bright powder pink suit that seemed to go along with his upbeat disposition, exhibiting no symptoms of distraction in the wake of a leaked FBI investigation that revealed more unpleasant information about his actions during a well-known mid-air altercation with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Pitt appeared to be having fun as he exchanged peace signs with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim and formed the shape of a heart with Taylor-Johnson after putting the dispute to one side.

Meanwhile, the FBI has received unique images taken by Angelina during the altercation with Pitt. A fight between the pair in 2016 on a flight from France to Los Angeles led to their separation. The children of the couple were also with them.

Advertisement

Also Read Angelina Jolie’s accusation against Brad Pitt was a smear campaign Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's FBI case is not expected to reopen,...