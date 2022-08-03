Advertisement
Brad Pitt opens up about Zahara’s attending Spelman College

Brad Pitt opens up about Zahara’s attending Spelman College

  • Brad Pitt opens up about her daughter Zahara’s attending Spelman College.
  • The actor appears to become emotional as he opened up about his feelings.
  • He discussed this happy news at the premiere of Bullet Train
Brad Pitt is being transparent about Zahara going to Spelman College. The actor, 58, opened up at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train on Monday while discussing the happy news that his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, will be attending Spelman College this autumn.

The actor appears to become emotional as he tells, “Yeah that’s lovely.” “Really lovely.” With his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt also has twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20.

Zahara will enroll at the historically Black college in Atlanta in the fall, Jolie said on Instagram on Sunday.

Earlier, Angelina Jolie celebrated her daughter Zahara’s college admission. Zahara Jolie-Pitt has reached a significant career milestone, and Angelina is happy about it.

The 47-year-old proud mother updated her fans on Instagram by announcing that Zahara will be entering Spelman College this autumn.

Jolie stated in the caption, “Zahara with her sisters from Spelman! Thank you to everyone who is a new student this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

