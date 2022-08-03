Brad Pitt opens up about Zahara’s attending Spelman College

Brad Pitt opens up about her daughter Zahara’s attending Spelman College.

The actor appears to become emotional as he opened up about his feelings.

He discussed this happy news at the premiere of Bullet Train

Brad Pitt is being transparent about Zahara going to Spelman College. The actor, 58, opened up at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train on Monday while discussing the happy news that his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 17, will be attending Spelman College this autumn.

The actor appears to become emotional as he tells, “Yeah that’s lovely.” “Really lovely.” With his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Pitt also has twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20.

Zahara will enroll at the historically Black college in Atlanta in the fall, Jolie said on Instagram on Sunday.

Jolie stated in the caption, “Zahara with her sisters from Spelman! Thank you to everyone who is a new student this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

