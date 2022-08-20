Brad Pitt reportedly caused $25K damages to plane

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s alleged 2016 aircraft fight are emerging after FBI filings

the Fury actor, allegedly caused $25,000 in damages to a plane during his and Jolie’s infamous battle.

Following the 2016 incident, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. They were legally divorced nearly three years later.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s alleged 2016 aircraft fight are emerging after FBI filings revealed that Jolie accused Pitt of hurting her and verbally assaulting their children during a heated meeting aboard a private flight.

According to recent accounts, the Fury actor, 58, allegedly caused $25,000 in damages to a plane during his and Jolie’s infamous battle.

The Eternals actress, 47, alleged that she was resting with her children on the private flight from France to Los Angeles when the crew told her to “look” at Pitt, whom Jolie saw “pour a glass of red wine.”

While the spilled alcohol’s location has been censored in the recently released FBI report, Jolie later claimed that the wine “went all over the chair” and was not cleaned up “for the rest of the flight.”

She alleged that she “later” learned that “this caused approximately $25,000 in damages.” After the pour, the Ad Astra actor allegedly “laughed and walked away to get another drink,” according to the report.

At another point during the flight, Pitt allegedly poured beer on Jolie “and the blanket she was sleeping under.”

Advertisement

The Salt actress accused Pitt of verbal abuse in the documents, which were made public on Tuesday, saying she was “ruining [their] family.”

Following the 2016 incident, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt. They were legally divorced nearly three years later.

Also Read Brad Pitt is under fire for terrorising his kids & Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt is under fire for terrorising his kids & Angelina Jolie....