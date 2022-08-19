Brad Pitt spotted at promotion of his upcoming movie amid FBI claims

Advertisement
Brad Pitt (L) and English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (R) pose for a photo during a red carpet event to promote their film “Bullet Train” in Seoul – AFP

  • Brad Pitt attended a red carpet gala in Seoul, South Korea.
  • The actor was promoting his new film Bullet Train with co-stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James McAvoy.
  • A leaked FBI investigation revealed additional details about his behaviour towards Angelina Jolie.
On Friday, Brad Pitt was photographed in South Korea promoting his latest action picture alongside co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He appeared to be in high spirits.

A red carpet gala honouring the new film Bullet Train was staged in Seoul, the nation’s capital, where the Hollywood stars delighted a boisterous throng.

Pitt wore a bright powder pink suit that seemed to match his ebullient disposition, displaying no signs of distraction after a leaked FBI investigation revealed additional unsavoury information about his behaviour during a well-documented mid-air spat with Angelina Jolie.

Pitt appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he flashed peace signals with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim and formed a heart with Taylor-Johnson after the dispute had been put to rest.

brad pitt

Brad Pitt (L) and English actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson (R) pose for a photo with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim (C) – AFP

Meanwhile, the FBI has received Angelina’s exclusive images from the argument with Pitt.

The couple’s breakup was precipitated by an argument on a flight from France to Los Angeles in 2016. The husband and wife were joined by their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie allegedly cost their former bodyguard 'times he...

