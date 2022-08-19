Brad Pitt spotted at promotion of his upcoming movie amid FBI claims

Angelina Jolie’s former bodyguard Brad Pitt decided to quit
On Friday, Brad Pitt was photographed in South Korea promoting his latest action picture alongside co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson. He appeared to be in high spirits.
A red carpet gala honouring the new film Bullet Train was staged in Seoul, the nation’s capital, where the Hollywood stars delighted a boisterous throng.
Pitt wore a bright powder pink suit that seemed to match his ebullient disposition, displaying no signs of distraction after a leaked FBI investigation revealed additional unsavoury information about his behaviour during a well-documented mid-air spat with Angelina Jolie.
Pitt appeared to be in a cheerful mood as he flashed peace signals with South Korean entertainer Park Kyung-lim and formed a heart with Taylor-Johnson after the dispute had been put to rest.
Meanwhile, the FBI has received Angelina’s exclusive images from the argument with Pitt.
The couple’s breakup was precipitated by an argument on a flight from France to Los Angeles in 2016. The husband and wife were joined by their children.
