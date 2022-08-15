Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ got no 1 place at box office

Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ got no 1 place at the box office.

Movie made $13.4 million worldwide, less than half its previous week’s earnings but still more than twice its nearest rival.

Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun’ returns to second place at the box office

During a comparatively slow weekend for moviegoing in mid-August, industry analyst Exhibitor Relations projected Sunday that Sony’s “Bullet Train” maintained the top spot in the North American box office for the second week in a row.

The action thriller starring Brad Pitt, the final big studio release of the summer, made $13.4 million worldwide, less than half its previous week’s earnings but still more than twice its nearest rival.

Pitt, who portrays a professional assassin on a Japanese train that appears to be packed with them, is joined onscreen by Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Latin music icon Bad Bunny in supporting parts.

The animated movie “DC League of Super-Pets” from Warner Bros., which stars Superman and other action heroes alongside furry allies, dropped to second place from its previous number one position. It brought in $7.2 million.

The eagerly anticipated and hugely well-liked Tom Cruise sequel from Paramount, “Top Gun: Maverick,” jumped up three positions to finish third. Over the previous 11 weeks, it sold an astounding $674 million worth of tickets globally, bringing in $7.1 million.

Thor: Love and Thunder, a Disney action comedy, came in fourth place with $5.3 million. Chris Hemsworth plays the super-muscular space Viking who yearns for his former girlfriend in the film (Natalie Portman). The amount has now surpassed $325 million globally.

With a similar $5.3 million gross, Universal’s “Nope” came in fifth place. Daniel Kaluuya is the star of the sci-fi/horror movie, which is enhanced by the participation of well-known author/director Jordan Peele.

Since the coronavirus pandemic battered the business, domestic releases are generally gradually returning to normal, although the calendar is still considered to be “thin,” according to Franchise Entertainment Research’s box office newsletter.

Without a doubt, additional studio releases would increase the overall box office, it stated.

The next three items rounded out the weekend’s top ten:

“Minions: The Rise of Gru” ($4.9 million)

“Where the Crawdads Sing” ($4 million)

“Bodies Bodies Bodies” ($3.3 million)

“Elvis” ($2.6 million)

“Fall” ($2.5 million)

