Brahmastra Song Deva Deva teaser, track to be out on August 8

Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it also features Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

The first love song from the Brahmastra, Kesariya, was just released by the creators and it immediately became a huge hit with the audience. Currently, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has released the teaser for the second song in the movie, named Deva Deva. The track will be released on August 8th, he added.

Sharing the teaser of Deva Deva, Ayan called it the soul of Shiva’s journey and captioned it: “DEVA DEVA Teaser. (And the rest of it – out on this coming Monday – the day of Lord Shiva) Deva Deva – was the first song to be composed for Brahmāstra, capturing right away the Soul of Shiva’s Journey in the movie ! It has given me so much Energy and Joy over the time it has been with us…And I’m really looking forward to finally sharing the feeling of this Song with everyone – on August 8th !”

In the video, Ranbir aka Shiva is seen praying to God and he tells Isha (Alia Bhatt) the concept of light. “It’s what protects us when faced with any darkness,” he says.

Later, it also provides several views of Shiva and Amitabh Bachchan experimenting with the power of fire. Arijit Singh sings Deva Deva, which was written by Amitabh Bhattacharya with music by Pritam.

On September 9, Brahmastra – Part One: Shiva will be available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures all provided financial support for the movie.

It is meant to be the first instalment in a trilogy that is part of the “Astraverse,” a fictional cinematic universe.

