Bridgerton Season 3 participant Hannah Dodd talks about her experience

  • British actress Hannah Dodd discusses the popular drama she stars in and her role as Francesca.
  • She is starring in Bridgerton season 3
  • She talked about how beautiful the book and the character are
British actress Hannah Dodd discusses the popular drama she stars in and her role as Francesca.

In the next third season of The Bridgerton, Francesca Bridgerton will be played by Hannah Dodd, who recently made the announcement.

Dodd, who would take over for Ruby Stokes in season three, reportedly expressed her excitement for the part and said that she had already read six of the novels.

“I didn’t know what I’d got myself in for, but I needed to read that as soon as possible,” said the 27-year-old.

She continued, “It’s such a beautiful book and she’s such a beautiful character. I can’t really believe that I get to play her.”

The Enola Holmes actress reflected on the show and said she liked “Colin and Penelope’s story.”

She said, “I am really interested to see how that plays out in our version.

Francesca is described by the drama’s writer Dodds as “a bit of a mystery amid her chatty, extroverted family” in the meantime.

