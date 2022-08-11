Britain ‘won’t cave’ for Harry, Meghan Markle’s kids Lilibet/Archie

Ken Wharfe, a former royal police protection officer, made the claims.

He also addressed the Duke of Sussex’s ‘unwise’ decision.

Also spoke about the issue of Meghan Markle’s security team being barred from accessing Intelligence Intel and carrying personal firearms.

Britain government is reportedly refusing to “cave in” on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security dispute over their children Archie and Lilibet.

Ken Wharfe, a former royal police protection officer, made this shocking claim.

He addressed the Duke of Sussex’s ‘unwise’ decision and alleged naivety of his claims, for he’d “never be refused protection.”

During his interview with the Pod Save the Queen podcast, the expert addressed everything.

He started by admitting, “I don’t know whom he advised him to take legal action against the British Government and the Metropolitan Police. I think it was an unwise thing to do because that, in essence, raises negative publicity.”

When asked about the issue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s personal security team being barred from accessing Intelligence Intel and carrying personal firearms, Mr Wharfe added, “But I think the Government and the Metropolitan Police would have seen it would have been wrong to see this man, a global icon and celebrity in his own right, step onshore in the United Kingdom without any protection whatsoever.”

"So that was never the case that the Government and the police wouldn't have provided a liaison to guarantee his safety and that of his wife and children." He also shared some personal experiences and admitted, "My own view is that Harry rather overplayed that and that was a mistake on his part." "I personally think it won't rumble on and it will stabilise – and I think he will realise if he does come back that of course there will be protection there." "The country does have a responsibility to make sure that he is safe. But I don't see the government or the police for that matter caving in on it." After all, is said and done, "I think Harry will have to work a little bit harder and understand that the government and the police are here to help him and they will do so."