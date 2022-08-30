Advertisement
Articles
  • British singer Dua Lipa steps outside in classy style.
  • The New Rules singer was photographed at the Ibiza airport.
  • Dua wore a stylish pair of purple platform sandals as she strolled around the streets.
British singer Dua Lipa steps outside in classy style. The New Rules singer was photographed at the Ibiza airport while she was in France for the designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding.

Millions of admirers gazed in admiration as Dua rocked a red striped miniskirt and crop top. Dua wore a stylish pair of purple platform sandals as she strolled around the streets.

She started out her vacation by wearing a pair of sunglasses to frame her face, along with silver hoop earrings and a ponytail for her raven hair.

The couple wed more than a year after they were declared legally wed in June 2021, but they only recently celebrated their union in the presence of their loved ones.

