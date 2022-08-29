Spears said she had intended to leave the country with her then-secret boyfriend.

She changed her mind out of “fear” of what her father Jamie Spears would do to her if she did.

Spears was previously dating talent agent Jason Trawick from 2010 to 2013.

Britney Spears revealed startling allegations in her most recent audio message concerning her conservatorship and how she had intended to leave the country with her then-“secret” boyfriend.

The Toxic hitmaker admitted in a since-deleted audio clip posted to YouTube that she had originally planned to leave the nation, but had changed her mind out of “fear” of what her father Jamie Spears would do to her if she did.

“I was talking to a guy, and he wanted to just leave the country with me,” Spears said in 22-minute clip. “We had it all set up to just leave, and it was a secret relationship.”

The Princess of Pop, without mentioning the name of her secret boyfriend, said that she talked to her assistant about her plans during her Las Vegas residency shows.

The singer went on to say that she told her former employee that her “biggest fear” was “what would my dad do if I did do something wrong? What if I left the country?”

“What and what if they found me and what would they do? And I said, I feel like they would lock me up or something or really hurt me,” Spears added.

“Are you kidding me, Britney? Your dad would never do that to you,” the pop star recounted her assistant’s response.

From 2010 to 2013, the singer was dating talent agent Jason Trawick. After three years of dating, the couple even got engaged before breaking up.

Spears later dated Charlie Ebersol from 2015 to 2016 and David Lucado from 2013 to 2014 before meeting her current spouse Sam Asghari in 2016.

In her shocking recording, Spears claimed that an incident involving her refusing to perform a particular dance routine during rehearsals of her cancelled Vegas residency Domination resulted in her being committed to a mental facility in 2019.

“I didn’t want to ever go there. I remember calling my dad on the phone crying, and he said ‘You have to listen to the doctors. I can’t help you now,’” she recalled.

“Now you don’t have to go, but if you don’t go, we’re going to go to trial and you’re going to lose,” Spears added of her dad’s response.

“I have way more people on my side than you [do]. You don’t even have a lawyer, so don’t even think about it.”

