Britney Spears claims she’s ‘glad to be traumatized’

Britney Spears revealed surprising new information about her life while under conservatorship, including the fact that nurses used to see her changing three times every day.

The Toxic singer claimed in a since-deleted Instagram post that she had to have her blood drawn multiple times over the course of the 13-year legal agreement.

Oh my God, to all the nurses that visited that location over the course of those 4 months and seen me changing three times every day. Spears claimed in a social media post that she was “showering like I was in jail.

“And don’t forget the blood draw.” The Princess of Pop said, “Every Wednesday I would be weak as (expletive) while my family enjoyed my beach house in Destin!”

The Grammy winner said, “Oh dear God, I am so privileged to have been traumatized and to never have a day go by where I’m not bitter as (expletive) because they all got away with it!

Oh, and don’t forget you wonderful folks, people sitting down and taking their blood pressure more than three times just to get it right! the singer continued.

Spears stated, “And my one outing a week to therapy driving 20 mph to get there life goes on ” in a further confession that her weekly therapy appointment was her only outing. absolutely not a big deal

“I mean ANYWAYS!” Just wanted to show my love and gratitude to those who cleverly took care of me while also having me sit in a chair working for them for 10 hours a mother (expletive) day!

Spears concluded her message with, “I’m just saying, stay beautiful folks!!! People, it’s a (expletive) race! Life moves quickly, therefore move quickly or you might just miss it!

Spears was subject to a legal restraint in 2008 and was finally released from it in 2021. She frequently talks about her time living under conservatorship and the terrible treatment she received from her family.

