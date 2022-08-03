Advertisement
Edition: English
Britney Spears criticised for sharing another dancing video in cute red mini dress; See video

Articles
  • Britney Spears has been criticised for posting the same dancing videos or pictures.
  • The singer was seen dancing to Gomd in a cute red mini dress and brown shoes.
  • Fans were quick to point out that she often posts the same videos on her social media accounts.
Britney Spears was criticised when she posted another video of her dancing on her social media account.

Fans of the singer who made the hit “Toxic” were quick to point out that she keeps posting the same dancing videos or pictures.

The newlywed posted a video to Instagram on Tuesday of herself dancing to Gomd in a cute red mini dress and brown shoes.

“Same house same (expletive)!!!! Same everything,” one user commented while another added, “When do we see the new house and new vids????? Asking for a friend.”

Have a Look!

“Someone is filming this. Look at the camera movements. Someone is helping her do all of this. So so sad. I just want Britney to be free but this is not it. She doesn’t look well at all,” one fan penned.

Another wrote, “Britney is not free,” as one predicted, “I bet next picture is Britney naked again…”

In a different video, Spears walked back and forth while modelling an outfit, which made some people angry.

“Oh look another post of your swaying back and forth pulling the front of your pants down…… this has to be #122573 by now,” one fan commented at the time.

“Get help!” another user wrote while a fan chimed in, “Someone help her. It’s all so disturbing #FREEBRITNEY.”

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet
Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet

Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet. The...

