Britney Spears discusses conservatorship in detail

Britney Spears uploaded a 22-minute voice memo on YouTube about her family’s conservatorship.

Spears’ diatribe was uploaded to YouTube Sunday.

Spears expressed gratitude for the #FreeBritney movement in her audio.

Advertisement

Pop music legend Britney Spears shocked her fans by posting a lengthy diatribe about her ten-year “abusive” conservatorship, which she then hastily erased.

The Toxic singer, 40, went frank in a 22-minute voice memo detailing her experience being placed under a conservatorship by her family

“I’ve had tons of opportunities — Oprah, interviews — to go on a platform and share the hardships and just really anything that’s going on in my mind,” the Gimme More singer explained in the audio recording, which was uploaded to YouTube Sunday.

“I really don’t think any of that is relevant, getting paid to tell your story. I feel like it’s kind of silly.” She also alleged her 2008 forced hospitalization was pre-meditated to help her family took control of her assets and finances for 13 years.

Spears, who recently released the Elton John duet Hold Me Closer, said the conservatorship was all basically set up. “There was no drugs in my system, no alcohol, nothing. It was pure abuse. And I haven’t even really shared half of it.”

Detailing her father’s abuse, Spears said, after the first “two weeks of being hospitalized and completely traumatized, I started working right away.”

Advertisement

“All I do remember is I had to do what I was told. I was told I was fat every day. I had to go to the gym, I had to just … I never remember feeling so demoralized. They made me feel like nothing. And I went along with it because I was scared. I was scared and fearful. I didn’t even really do anything, and I had like a SWAT team [show up] — none of it made sense to me,” she added.

Spears expresses gratitude for the #FreeBritney movement in her audio. “I’m sharing this to let people realise that I’m only human,” I said. I do feel like a victim after these things. She told her followers.

In November 2021, a judge with the Los Angeles Superior Court formally ended the conservatorship.

Also Read