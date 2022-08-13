Britney Spears ex-husband jailed after trying to crash wedding

Britney Spears’ former husband Jason Alexander has been convicted of trespassing and battery, after attempting to crash the singer’s wedding to Sam Asghari.

At a court appearance in Ventura County, California, on Thursday, Alexander, 40, entered a not guilty plea to the allegations. He must spend 128 days in jail, under the court’s decision.

According to a court record reviewed by the PA news agency, Alexander has already spent 64 days of the sentence and will now have to spend 64 more.

Alexander was first accused of felony stalking, misdemeanour violence on two occasions, misdemeanour vandalism once, and misdemeanour trespass once.

He was cleared of both a misdemeanour vandalism charge and the felony stalking allegation.

He had already been taken into custody and transported to a nearby prison by deputies from the Ventura County sheriff’s office.

Britney Spears first husband was Alexander, and their union was annulled after less than three days of marriage in 2004.

In front of several dozen guests, including Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton, and Madonna, Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, were married on June 9 at her Thousand Oaks, California, home.

Sean and Jayden, two adolescent sons she has with Kevin Federline, with whom Spears was formerly married.