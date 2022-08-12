Britney Spears’ ex-husband leaks her video yelling at her sons.

Britney Spears’ ex-husband leaks her video yelling at her sons. Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline revealed videos of the singer yelling at their youngsters.

After posting the films on Instagram, he quickly removed them. Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were the couple’s two kids.

Federline released a video that was created four years prior. According to details, the videos are from two different occurrences.

He stated on Instagram, “I simply not sit back and let my sons be blamed in this way after what they have gone through.”

“We chose as a family to publish these movies the boys shot when they were 11 and 12 despite how much it bothers us. Even worse than this isn’t it. The fabrications must end. I want for the best for our children as they mature.”

Federline was retaliated against by Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart, who claimed the musician’s privacy had been invaded and that Federline “has compromised his own children.”

