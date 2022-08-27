Britney Spears exclaims, Best day ever! as Hold Me Closer tops the charts in 40 nations.

Britney Spears was ecstatic when her recent duet with Elton John, Hold Me Closer, debuted at number one on iTunes in forty different countries.

The Princess of Pop posted a video on Twitter where she used her British accent to address the Rocket Man hitmaker.

“Hello, Sir Elton John, we are like number one in 40 countries,” the Piece of Me singer said. “Holy (expletive) I’m in the tub right now and I’m about to go have the best day ever and I hope you’re well.”

Reacting to the message, John wrote, “Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You’ve made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song! #HoldMeCloser.”

The legendary singer posted a tweet of his own to celebrate the latest success of the track along with a clip of the song.

“I’m thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it!” he wrote.

“She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!” John added.

I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!https://t.co/wMbzKjvP7s pic.twitter.com/kLUsDfGF79 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 26, 2022

Since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021, Spears’ most recent single represents her return to the music industry.

The mother of two hasn’t released a single since her 2016 album Glory track Slumber Party, which was released.

