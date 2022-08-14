Britney Spears flaunts her exquisite wardrobe collection

- Britney Spears delighted her Instagram family to a stunning new video.
Britney Spears In the midst of her current conflict with ex-husband Kevin Federline, Britney Spears delighted her Instagram family to a stunning new video.
Friday, the 40-year-old Toxic singer turned to her 42 million Instagram followers and posted a video of herself wearing her finest and greatest clothing.
The video, which appears to be a compilation of brief snippets, depicted the Gimme More singer attempting on a range of stunning clothes.
In the caption, she wrote, “I had so many of these fashion videos, I decided to just put them all together in one !!! Not sure as to why my eyes look like a vampire in the black dress but it is what it.”
She also informed her fans about her minor injury as she showed a bruise in the video clip, she had acquired after ‘running into a kitchen counter.’
“Pssss oh and I have a bruise on my waist in the pink top because I ran into the kitchen counter and [expletive], it really hurt,” she concluded.
Spears’ fans were concerned for the singer’s safety as they flocked to comment section, with one writing, “Why does she always explain a bruise or eye make up not perfect. I think she worries too much about what people think of her.”
“Ouch that bruise looks like it really hurt – your eyes look great, don’t be so hard on yourself!!” another commented.
