Britney Spears ‘Hold Me Closer’ with Sir Elton John to be released on 26th August

She had accusations against her both before and after the conservatorship ended.

Britney is doing well because she is "finally in charge of her life."

Britney is in the best position she has been in a long time, but persistent rumours and conspiracy theories about her need to stop, one of the singer’s closest confidants.

The insider continued, “She’s beautiful and she loves her fans, but sometimes they run the risk of harming her with their claims and allegations.

The source said, “It can feel like a pressure cooker at times, but she is terrific and is finally in charge of her life.

The mother of two was recently taken aback by her ex-husband Kevin Federline’s assertions that her sons had decided not to meet her in an interview.

The boys Spears and he share, Sean and Jayden, he continued, “have difficulties with her exposing her nude photographs on social media.”

The singer is currently preparing for the 26th August 2022 release of Hold Me Close, the latest song she has recorded with John.

She will make her musical comeback with the upcoming song once her 13-year conservatory concludes in November 2021.

