Britney Spears is set to mark her musical comeback since ‘Slumber Party’ release in 2016.

Her ex-husband Kevin Federline,of publicly criticised her for posting graphic Instagram selfies.

The 40-year-old Toxic singer took to Instagram on Saturday to release a promotional post for her much-anticipated upcoming duet.

The 40-year-old Toxic singer took to Instagram on Saturday to release a promotional post for her much-anticipated upcoming duet with legendary performer Sir Elton John.

The Gimme More singer used the chance to defend her decision to share nude photos on social media after Federline alleged that their teenage sons are ’embarrassed’ by her racy posts. She was teasing the next song while teasing the release of the new single.

She titled her post “Conservative Diplomatic Voice” and wrote, “I have the freedom to express my body, lips, eyes, heart, and feet and show what is in my heart.”

She said, “I have lovely pals that give me joy,” praising them and mentioning Selena Gomez, her best friend.

Spears commented, “I love this and all of your support it means so lot to me!!!” for the forthcoming single Hold Me Closer. To hear what we’ve been working on, I can’t wait to share it with you all.

According to rumours, Spears collaborated in Beverly Hills with the English artist to record the song, which was first released on his 1971 album Madman Across The Water. In August, Universal Music is slated to release the updated Tiny Dancer. I can do whatever I want! People who were not my pals tortured, abused, and tore my body!!!

