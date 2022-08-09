Britney Spears joins legend Elton John for a musical comeback

Britney Spears and Elton John will work together on ‘Hold Me Closer’ single

Britney will work with Elton on a new single.

She verified the news via social media accounts.

She has several other hits.

It has been reported that Britney Spears will work with music legend Elton John on a new single.

The ‘Cold Heart’ singer, 75, also verified the news via his social media accounts on Monday, posting a photo of the new song’s title, ‘Hold Me Closer’, with a pink background, a rocket, and a rose emoticon.

The rocket icon clarified the allusion to Rocketman, while the rose is a nod to Spears’ frequent use of flower emojis.

A representative revealed to media sources that the forthcoming track will be a fresh rendition of John’s 1971 single Tiny Dancer.

In the meantime, Spears has hinted that she is prepared to return to the music industry after her nearly 14-year conservatorship expires in November 2021.

On July 15, the ‘Gimme More’ singer posted a video to Instagram of herself performing a new, edgier version of her 1998 hit,…’Baby One More Time’, with the message, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long.”

