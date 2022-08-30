Advertisement
Britney Spears’ mother Lynne reacts to her recent released audio

  • Britney Spears’ mother Lynne reacts to her recently released audio.
  • Lynne asked for a “private” with her daughter to resolve their differences.
  • Singer lamented her mother more than her father Jamie Spears in a since-deleted audio tape.
Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears, responded to the pop star’s recently made public confession that she was more furious with her mother since she abandoned her during conservatorship.

The Piece of Me singer lamented her mother more than her father Jamie Spears in a since-deleted audio tape that was uploaded on YouTube on Sunday.

In the audio, Britney can be heard saying, “I heard when reporters would call her [Lynne] at the time and ask questions about what was going on, she would innocently hide in the house and she wouldn’t speak up.”

“I never knew what to say,’ it seemed to say. I just don’t want to say something inappropriate. In the 22-minute footage, the pop diva adds, “We’re praying for her.

The singer continued by saying that if her mother had wanted to assist her during the “abusive” conservatorship, she “feels like” she could have obtained a lawyer in “literally two seconds.”

Lynne responded to her daughter’s accusations on Instagram, posting a picture of herself and Britney together while adding that she “did” her “best” to support her.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lynne Spears (@lynnespears_rf)

Lynne even asked for a “private” face-to-face meeting with her daughter to resolve their differences.

Britney, I’ve done my absolute best to uphold your goals and aspirations throughout your entire existence. Additionally, I did my best to assist you in getting through difficulties. stated Britney’s mum.

“I have never turned my back on you and I never will! Your refusals to the numerous calls and flights I have taken leave me feeling helpless!

“I’ve given everything a shot. I adore you so much, but this conversation is for the two of us alone, face to face, in private, Lynne wrote at the end of the post.

